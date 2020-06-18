Utah man drowns during fishing trip at Henrys Fork

ISLAND PARK — A Utah man is dead after drowning on the Henrys Fork of the Snake River.

The Fremont County Sheriff Office reports on Wednesday evening, dispatchers received a call for medical assistance in the Box Canyon area of Island Park.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jeffery Kline from West Jordan, Utah had been on the river fishing the Henrys Fork, according to a Fremont County news release. Family fishing with Kline discovered him floating unresponsive in the water. They were able to pull Kline from the river and call 911.

People in the group started CPR, while emergency responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities say Kline died of injuries related to drowning before emergency responders got to the scene.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be mindful of waterways this summer. The water levels are still high and temperatures are extremely cold from mountain runoff.