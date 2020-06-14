Vehicle fire causes slowdown on I-15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle fire that blocked lanes on Interstate 15 for several hours Sunday.

The fire occurred at around 11:30 a.m. near milepost 63, south of Pocatello.

Police reports show Zachary Daniels, 37, of Shelley was driving northbound in a 1994 Ford pickup towing a travel trailer. The vehicle caught on fire and Daniels was able to pull to the shoulder and exit before both the pickup and trailer became fully engulfed.

Kendall Switzer, 58, of Bozeman, Montana was driving northbound in a 2013 Toyota Tacoma when he slowed due to the smoke and flames, according to an ISP news release.

The Toyota was rear ended by a 2013 Honda CRV being driven by Kyle Steiger, 24, of Pompey Pillar, Montana.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for about one and a half hours while fire crews extinguished the fire. One lane was blocked for another two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.