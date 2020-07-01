1 dead following 2-vehicle crash near Ashton

ASHTON – Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 south of milepost 367 near the Ashton hill.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com a pickup pulling a boat collided with another vehicle. He wasn’t sure when the crash occurred.

One person is dead, Humphries says.

Many people in the vicinity of the crash are reporting traffic has been at a standstill for several hours.

“One ambulance and two patrol cars were racing very fast north from the scene towards Island Park or West Yellowstone,” one witness reported within the last half hour.

ISP are expected to release more information Sunday night.