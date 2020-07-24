A Feel Good Friday thank you to a retired teacher who took over 10 years building a park with his students

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently learned about Mike Winston and all he has done for the community of Shelley. Mike taught school for 30 years and is the man behind the North Bingham County Historical Park. It has taken him, his family and former students over ten years to gather historical items, structures, plant gardens and make the park an enjoyable place to visit.

Mike and his wife, Joan, also founded the Idaho Educational Alliance for Solutions (I.D.E.A.S.) to help promote educational experiences for youth.

Mike has been experiencing declining health over the past few years but he is still at the park as often as we can and we decided to thank him for his years of service! Watch the video above to see the surprise.

Learn more about the North Bingham County Historial Park here and if you know someone who should be honored for Feel Good Friday, click on the nomination link.