Authorities find body of man who fell off inner tube in Bear Lake, release name

BEAR LAKE – The body of a man who fell off his inner tube while playing at Bear Lake Saturday night has been found.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports 27-year-old Martin T. Garcia of Logan, Utah was found submerged in 6 to 8 feet of water a little after 1 p.m. Sunday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office indicates Garcia fell off his inflatable tube around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. There were several people on kayaks that saw the man fall in and immediately paddled over to help him. Garcia went underwater before they could reach him.

Multiple agencies responded shortly thereafter as search and rescue efforts got underway. The search ended after dark but resumed early Sunday morning.

Divers, with the help of SONAR, were finally able to locate Garcia’s body around 1:05 p.m. His family has been notified.

Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to all those who assisted in the search.