Barricaded man detained, bomb squad clearing scene

UPDATE

A man who barricaded himself inside of a shed for over an hour Thursday night has been detained.

The bomb squad is now clearing the scene, according to Madison County Sheriff Sgt. Isaac Payne.

Further details about the situation were not immediately released.

ORIGINAL STORY

SUGAR CITY — Madison County Sheriff deputies are asking the public to avoid an area of Sugar City as they deal with a man who has barricaded himself inside of a shed.

People are asked to stay off 2nd South to 3rd South between South Cutler Avenue and South Austin Avenue. Residents in the neighborhood have been told to stay inside.

“He’s not endangering anyone other than himself at the moment, but we want everyone to stay clear as a precaution,” Madison County Sheriff Sgt. Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We are patiently working on resolving this safely for everyone.”

A post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the situation involves “an explosive gas.” Teton County, Rexburg Police and Fremont County patrol vehicles are also on scene along with a Madison County Fire Department truck and ambulance.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the ground and we will post updates as we learn more.