Chick-fil-A cancels Cow Appreciation Day. But feel free to wear your cow costume at home.

(CNN) — Chick-fil-A, the chicken fast-food chain boasting bovines as its mascot, has postponed its upcoming Cow Appreciation Day, an annual event in which customers dress up in cow attire to get free food.

The event, which was scheduled to take place July 14, was nixed due to safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic. About 2 million people have participated in the festivities in the past.

A rise in coronavirus cases has prompted concerns over worker and customer safety in restaurants and other places where people gather. McDonald’s last week said it would pause some plans to reopen some of its dining rooms.

In recent weeks, more than a dozen states have rolled back reopening plans or returned to stricter mandates.

“We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping safe service as our highest priority at this time,” according to an announcement on Chick-fil-A’s website.

The company said it would provide more information in the coming months about the postponement.

Chick-fil-A started celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005.