Chinese Peak Fire 30% contained after burning over 1,400 acres

POCATELLO – Crews continue to make progress on the Chinese Peak Fire one mile south of Pocatello.

A news release from the East Idaho Interagency Fire Center indicates the blaze is now 30% contained after burning 1,451 acres. Crews are estimating full containment Monday at 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it started about 3 p.m. on private land.

Officials say it has reached the main ridgeline and has a lot of potential for spreading because of windy conditions and terrain. The fire is burning in grass, brush and juniper.

No one has been injured, but many homes and buildings in the area are at risk. Some homeowners are preparing to evacuate. Roads in close proximity are closed.

Multiple agencies and resources are being used to combat the blaze, including five fire engines, a helicopter, several air-tankers and bulldozers.

“Multiple air-tankers have been working the fire,” the news release says. “Dozers will continue along the fire perimeter with support from air resources. Firefighters will continue to fight fire throughout the night.”

A 20-person crew is there now, but three more are on the way.

The agencies involved include Pocatello Fire Department, Chubbuck Fire Department, Inkom Fire Department, North Bannock Fire Department and Pocatello Valley Fire Protection, along with the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service.

Courtesy Tia Lloyd