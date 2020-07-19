UPDATE: Chinese Peak Fire now at 137 acres

UPDATE:

POCATELLO – The Chinese Peak Fire is now 137 acres. Griffee estimates containment Monday night at 7 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

POCATELLO – The Bureau of Land Management is investigating a 15-acre fire near Chinese Peak one mile east of Pocatello.

BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started just before 3 p.m. on private land. It’s currently moving uphill towards the ridge.

There are homes in the area. Witnesses say some homes are threatened. No injuries have been reported and no one in the area has been evacuated, according to Griffee.

Crews are working steadily to contain the fire, but Griffee doesn’t know when that will be. The cause has not yet been determined.

Multiple agencies are battling the blaze, including the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and the Pocatello Fire Department.

Courtesy Maria Hunt

Courtesy Mary Reeder Rowan