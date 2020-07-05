Construction on Broadway in Idaho Falls to begin Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

IDAHO FALLS – Rehabilitation of I-15B Broadway Street/I-15 Business Loop is expected to begin Monday, from Bellin Road to Yellowstone Avenue. Work will be approximately two miles of roadway and provide a safer and smoother ride for motorists.

Construction will start by lowering the manholes and valve covers, replace damaged curb and gutters followed by a mill and inlay of new asphalt.

While construction is underway, traffic on this section of roadway will be reduced to a single lane each direction. Paving operations will happen from 9 pm to 7 am to minimize traffic disruptions. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of August.

Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds, traffic control and watch for flaggers in the workzone. As construction continues, drivers should plan their commute accordingly. Motorists are encouraged to drive safely and attentively through work zones.

Check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.

The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for all highways on the State Highway System – interstates, state highways and U.S. routes. All other roads are under the jurisdiction of the local, city or county entity.