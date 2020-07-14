Crash backs up traffic at 17th and Woodruff in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A crash at the intersection of 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue has traffic backed up in all directions.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, and involved two vehicles, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

It’s not clear what happened, but one of the vehicles was overturned in the intersection.

Despite appearances, there were only minor injuries, and no one was transported to the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.