Multiple injuries in crash blocking Highway 20 north of Rexburg

REXBURG — A crash is currently blocking a portion of U.S. Highway 20 between Rexburg and St. Anthony.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at milepost 340 just over Madison/Fremont County line. He reports multiple people are injured.

Both the eastbound and left westbound lanes of Highway 20 are blocked.

Two air medical helicopters have been called to the scene, Humphries said.

Drivers are asked to use caution and to detour around the area.

