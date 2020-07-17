Generic Fire has burned 60 acres near Sand Dunes in Fremont County

ST ANTHONY — Local and federal firefighters are responding to a wildfire that started in rural Fremont County between St. Anthony and Hamer Friday afternoon.

Fire officials report the Generic Fire has burned approximately 60 acres near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Due to the sandy roads, firefighters find it difficult to reach the blaze, according to a news release.

On the scene are five federal engines, Fremont and Madison County engines, one dozer and a water tender. A helicopter and a single-engine airplane are also en route to battle the blaze.

Most of eastern Idaho is under a Reg Flag warning Friday due to critical fire conditions. High winds and low humidity mean fires can potentially spread very quickly.

