Idaho Democratic Party convention canceled due to COVID-19

BOISE — The Idaho Democratic Parky has canceled its upcoming convention in Boise due to a spike in COVID-19 cases statewide and in Ada County.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29 in Boise.

“As Idaho Democrats, the safety and well-being of our delegates and members are of the utmost importance,” party spokeswoman Lindsey Johnson said. “With the current mandate in Ada County prohibiting gatherings larger than 50 people, it would be impossible to safely gather 300 to 400 Idaho Democrats for a state convention. We are confident that 2020 will be a strong and exciting year and we look forward to electing and reelecting Idaho Democrats in November.”

In addition to the cancelation of all the in-person events, Johnson says the current official party platform and resolutions will remain in place until the 2022 State Convention.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 19,679 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since mid-March. It the past month, the number of cases tripled in the Gem State. So far, 173 people have died as a result of COVID-19, and 6,472 people have recovered from the virus. COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems.