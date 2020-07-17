Idaho Falls man dies after motorcycle crash

ISLAND PARK — Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle fatality that occured Friday morning in Fremont County.

ISP troopers say the crash happened at about 10 a.m. on Yale-Kilgore Road in Island Park.

Roderick Erchul, 56, of Idaho Falls, was driving his Harly Davidson eastbound on the road, and tried passing a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Caleb Richardsen, 22, of Rigby, according to an ISP news release.

The motorcycle clipped the pickup truck and drove off the left shoulder of the roadway.

Eurchul wasn’t wearing a helmet and died of his injuries at the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Emergency Medical Services.