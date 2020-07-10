Idaho Falls Power Children’s Fishing Pond stocked and ready

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Looking for a fun summertime activity for your kids? Take them fishing at the Idaho Falls Power’s Children’s Fishing Pond.

This beautiful fishing area and pond is located on the east side of the Snake River about a quarter mile below our Gem State Power Plant. The five-acre pond is open to children 14 and under, 8-and-a-half months of the year and is stocked three times throughout the summer with trout.

Plus, while waiting to catch a fish, people can keep an eye out for a wide variety of bird species as nesting platforms, trees and grassland help preserve the area to allow for nesting waterfowl.

The pond can be accessed via U.S. Highway 91, then west on Canyon Road (97th South). There are directional signs posted along the way. An unpaved road turns north of Canyon Road, and runs about one mile to a parking lot south of the pond. Access to the riverbank for fishing and launching small boats is also provided just south of the parking lot.

If anyone has questions, please contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430