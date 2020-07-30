IDOC seeks walkaway from women’s prison

BOISE (KIVI) — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a walkaway from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center.

Michelle Rene Descharme was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a truck stop on Broadway and I-84 in Boise.

IDOC says she was wearing gray sweatpants and a white sports bra with a dark t-shirt over her shoulder.

Descharme is 49 years old. She is white with brown hair, hazel eyes and an olive complexion. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

IDOC says Descharme’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham and Ada Counties.

If you have any information, call the police.