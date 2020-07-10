ISP charge 56 drivers with DUI over the 4th of July weekend

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police joined law enforcement partners throughout the state in having extra patrols out looking for impaired drivers over the recent July Fourth holiday weekend. Between July 1 and July 7, ISP located and charged 56 drivers with violations related to impaired driving.

“We can’t tell how many crashes, injuries, or even deaths impaired drivers might cause, but we do know getting those who choose to drive impaired off the roads will keep more people safe,” said Lt. Matt Smith of ISP’s District 3 in Southwest Idaho.

As much as July Fourth is a day to celebrate, sadly it can also be one of the deadliest times of the year on our roadways. At least three of the impaired driving charges were the result of crashes ISP Troopers responded to.

“As Troopers, we’re called to respond to the crashes caused by unsafe driving behavior. We see the tragic results. So Troopers feel strongly about being proactive and urging people not to drive impaired and not to let their friends or family drive impaired. Keeping families whole and safe depends on it,” said Lt. Smith.

ISP Troopers were called to five fatal crashes between July 1 and July 7. Those crashes remain under investigation.

Idaho State Police are on the roadways each and every day watching for impaired driving and working to keep Idaho’s roadways safe. The impaired driving emphasis patrols over the busy holiday weekend were in partnership with the ITD Office of Highway Safety.