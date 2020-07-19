ISP enters photo in national competition, and they’re asking for your vote

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho State Police have entered a beautifully striking photo of their iconic patrol cruiser as part of the annual American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. ISP Troopers take pride in their patrol vehicles and believe the black Dodge Chargers with the double white stripes and the State of Idaho outline are, without a doubt, the best looking patrol vehicles anywhere, and they’re asking for your vote in the contest.

“This is a friendly competition among states. It’s fun to participate, and we think Idahoans will want to take part. Our troopers frequently hear from community members on how sharp they think the ISP patrol cruisers are. If a few more Idahoans vote for the ISP cruiser in the contest, Idaho may make the national calendar,” said Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of the Idaho State Police.

This year, the ISP entry in the AAST calendar contest was taken following an actual call for service.

“The photo shows the beauty of a north Idaho sunset, and also the pride our people take in professionally representing both their agency and the state of Idaho when they’re called into service. We think that makes this photo pretty special and different from many of the other state cruiser photos,” said Col. Wills.

The photo was submitted to the contest by ISP Trooper Jason Bailey, a commercial vehicle specialist. Trooper Bailey says he chose the photo because it’s a spectacular image and gives the authentic feel of a cruiser while in service.

Idaho State Trooper Cody Ercanbrack took the photo. It was taken after he and several other Troopers were dispatched to a call for service on U.S. Highway 95 north of Coeur d’Alene last April. After the incident was cleared, Trooper Ercanbrack noticed the dramatic sky that followed a springtime cloudburst. He asked his fellow Troopers to borrow their phones and took photos of each of his teammates’ cruisers against the glowing Idaho sky.

“At ISP, all of our Troopers love working in Idaho and we’re really proud of our individual patrol cars. We depend on our cars for our lives. We can’t help the public unless we can safely make it to the scene,” said Trooper Ercanbrack.

“These cars are our offices, our dinner tables, we spend weekends and birthdays and holidays in them. They’re even our safe haven to gather our thoughts after a tough call. We appreciate it when people take a minute to tell us they like the image of professionalism they see in our cars. It’s a point of pride with us to take such good care of them.”

Idaho State Police requests your vote in the “2020 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” You can access the website link directly by clicking here. Scroll through the state agency photos, then at the bottom of the page select “Idaho” from the drop-down menu.

Voting ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the “America’s Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers 2021” wall calendar presented by the American Association of State Troopers. Net proceeds from calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation which provides educational scholarships to families of member troopers.

Members of the Idaho State Police appreciate each and every vote. Thank You.