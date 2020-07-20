LDS Church leaders announce changes to temple endowment ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to the temple endowment ceremony Monday.

Church leaders did not provide specifics on the alterations, but said they are being made “with a concern for all and a desire to enhance the temple learning experience.”

“Through inspiration, the methods of instruction in the temple experience have changed many times, even in recent history, to help members better understand and live what they learn in the temple,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

The changes come as the Church re-opens temples in four phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All temples in Idaho have resumed operations but services and staffing are limited.

“Given the sacredness of the temple ceremonies, we ask our members and friends not to engage in speculation or public discussions about these changes,” the First Presidency’s message says. “Rather, we invite Church members to continue to look forward to the day when they may return and fully participate in sacred temple work prayerfully and gratefully.”

Read the entire message here and find information about the re-opening of temples here.