Life Lessons Encore: Beverly Pincock shares what she learned raising 8 children

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

With the spread of COVID-19, we are currently unable to interview the wise folks face-to-face at Morningstar so we’re taking a look back at what some in the past have told us.

We first met Beverly Pincock in January. She is the mother of 8 children and taught school for over two decades. She is proud of her family and what she has accomplished in her life.

Watch the video above to hear Beverly’s Life Lessons.