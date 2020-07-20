Majority of Idaho cities, counties support Little’s plan to leverage federal COVID relief funds
BOISE — Fifty-four cities and 28 counties submitted letters of intent to participate in Governor Brad Little’s plan that leverages federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and gives cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers.
The interest in the plan exceeded the funds available, so a pro rata allocation will cover approximately 44% of local government payroll costs.
Under the plan, Idaho property taxpayers in participating cities or counties could see a 10- to 20% one-time reduction in their property taxes this year.
The U.S. Treasury Department guidance gives the governor the discretion to determine what expenditures are necessary due to the public health emergency. The governor studied the issues and concluded that the new program is a necessary and appropriate use of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and communicated the establishment of the program to the U.S. Treasury in July, at the request of the counties.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges. I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets. As a fiscal conservative, I believe all federal funds – which are taxpayer funds – should be managed prudently and judiciously on behalf of all taxpayers. Wasteful spending simply creates debt obligations for our children and grandchildren. The Trump Administration has praised Idaho’s conservative approach to managing the federal relief funds, and I am committed to continue acting as a responsible steward of scarce taxpayer resources,” Governor Little said.
Cities and counties that submitted letters of intent to participate include:
American Falls
Ammon
Arimo
Ashton
Bellevue
Blackfoot
Boise
Bonners Ferry
Buhl
Burley
Caldwell
Challis
Chubbuck
Coeur d’Alene
Eagle
Filer
Garden City
Grangeville
Hailey
Homedale
Horseshoe Bend
Idaho City
Idaho Falls
Inkom
Jerome
Kellogg
Kimberly
Lewiston
McCall
Meridian
Middleton
Moscow
Nampa
Orofino
Osburn
Parma
Payette
Pinehurst
Pocatello
Post Falls
Preston
Rathdrum
Rexburg
Rigby
Salmon
Sandpoint
Shoshone
Soda Springs
Spirit Lake
St. Anthony
Star
Sun Valley
Twin Falls
Weiser
Adams County
Ada County
Bannock County
Bingham County
Blaine County
Boise County
Bonner County
Bonneville County
Boundary County
Butte County
Camas County
Canyon County
Clearwater County
Elmore County
Fremont County
Gem County
Gooding County
Idaho County
Jefferson County
Jerome County
Kootenai County
Latah County
Lincoln County
Madison County
Owyhee County
Payette County
Power County
Twin Falls County