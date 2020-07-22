Man sentenced after stealing diarrhea medication for years

AMMON — A Bonneville County man will spend time on probation after police arrested him at Albertsons on 25th East when he attempted to steal diarrhea medication.

Logan A. Celner, 26, will spend four years on probation after pleading guilty to felony attempted burglary. District Judge Dane H. Watkins handed down the sentence Monday morning and opted to suspend a two to five-year prison sentence.

Deputies’ reports indicate that in January, an employee at the store said Celner repeatedly went into the store and stole several packages of over-the-counter medication over several weeks. Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell previously told EastIdahoNews.com they identified the drug as loperamide, an anti-diarrhea medication.

When deputies spoke with Celner, he admitted to visiting Albertsons approximately once a week since 2017 to steal medicine. Lovell said Celner told them he is addicted to opioids and takes a high dose of over-the-counter medications to get high.

AddictionCenter.com reports high doses of loperamide will produce similar effects as opioids. Individuals who abuse the drug will buy it cheaper than illicit and prescription opioids and take anywhere from 50 to 400 pills in a single day to become high, the website says.

Watkins also ordered Celner to complete 50 hours of community service and pay $1,675.50 in fees and fines.