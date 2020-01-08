Man arrested at grocery store admitted to stealing diarrhea medication every week since 2017, deputies say

AMMON — A Bonneville County man was arrested Tuesday after police received a call that a frequent shoplifter had been detained at Albertsons on 25th East.

Logan A. Celner, 26, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony burglary.

An Albertsons employee told the deputy a man had repeatedly entered the store and stolen several packages of over-the-counter medicine from a shelf over the past few weeks. Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com Celner was taking loperamide, which is an anti-diarrheal medication.

Lovell says Celner admitted to the deputy that he had visited Albertsons approximately once a week since 2017 with the intention of stealing medicine. Celner said he is addicted to opioids and takes a high dose of over-the-counter medicine to get high, according to Lovell.

Celner is expected to be arraigned at the Bonneville County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.