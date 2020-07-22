Man shot, suspect in custody after overnight standoff

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 21, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the Bone area for a report of a man who had been shot.

Emergency personnel made contact with the victim, an adult male, at the Bonneville County Landfill on East Sunnyside Road where family members had driven him from where the incident happened.

At that time, the reporting parties advised that during at disturbance at a residence in the 1700 block of the Bone Rd., 62-year-old Doug K. Rhoades fired a gun toward family members. Rhoades was subdued by family members and shortly after a brief struggle, they went their separate ways. A short while later, the male victim observed Rhoades pointing a rifle in his direction across the property and was shot.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies responded to the area along with Idaho State Police officers and began setting up a perimeter. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and members of the Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team also responded to the area as deputies made contact with Rhoades and began negotiations.

During this time Rhoades, shot at least 2 rounds from a firearm toward deputies and made threats toward them. Negotiations continued through the night until just after 4 a.m. when Rhoades agreed to come out of the residence. Rhoades was taken into custody at that time without incident and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The victim was transported by Idaho Falls Fire to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) and is currently being treated for the gunshot wound. No other persons or officers were injured in this event and deputies are continuing to investigate.