Man taken to hospital following 3-car crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police

On Thursday, July 16, at approximately 3:29 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 106, south of Shelley.

Jose Hernandez Flores, 53, of Pocatello, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche. Mark Burton, 63, of Shelley, was driving a 1999 Dodge 250 Pickup truck. Kyle Buttars, 34, of Pocatello was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

All vehicles were traveling northbound on I-15 when Hernandez Flores rear-ended Burton. Hernandez Flores’s vehicle began to roll. While rolling, the vehicle rear-ended Buttars and then came to rest in the median.

Hernandez Flores was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance. Both lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes.