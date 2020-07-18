Man with previous record arrested after allegedly running from police

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man Wednesday on drug and weapon charges after they say he ran from officers.

A news release from Idaho Falls Police Department indicates an officer arrived at a home at the 300 block of 15th Street around 5 p.m. to speak with someone about a case. While walking up to the house, the officer spotted a man, later identified as Joshua Kelly, 37, leaning into a car parked in the driveway.

Kelly was acting suspicious, the officer reported. He ducked behind the house as the officer followed.

Another officer who arrived at the house then spotted Kelly running on Emerson. More officers responded to find Kelly and discovered why he ran.

Idaho Falls police report finding a backpack with a handgun sticking out near the car Kelly ran from. After running the serial number on the gun, police learned someone reported it stolen.

“This gave officers reason to continue searching for the man and to search the backpack,” the news release says. “Inside the backpack, officers found a second firearm that had also been reported stolen, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, materials commonly used in drug packaging, cash, a scale, and a ledger. These are common indicators in the sale of narcotics.”

Officers found Kelly back at the house on 15th Street inside the car, prompting police to turn on lights and sirens. That’s when Kelly allegedly ran from police. Neighbors reported Kelly ran through backyards in the area.

Minutes later, another officer spotted Kelly and caught up to him. Kelly began fighting with the officer to no avail, according to police.

Court records indicate Kelly is charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His bail is set at $50,000.

Police arrested Kelly on similar charges in January and is known to police. Kelly was charged in January with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $200,000 bench warrant had been issued for Kelly in June after he failed to show up to a hearing on that case.

A preliminary hearing for Kelly is scheduled for July 29.