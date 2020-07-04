New sign honoring veterans unveiled at local airport

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Idaho National Laboratory have joined forces in a gesture to help veterans in the community feel welcomed and celebrated in southeast Idaho.

On July 2 at 2 p.m., Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, IDA Executive Director Rick Cloutier, INL Deputy Laboratory Director for Management and Operations and Chief Operating Officer Juan Alvarez, Dr. Mitchell Kerman, INL Chief of Staff, Energy & Environment Science & Technology and other local dignitaries unveiled a new welcome sign for veterans near the baggage claim area of the airport.

Cloutier, a Marine Corps veteran, said that when the airport was approached by INL about the idea, it seemed like a natural and appropriate thing to do.

“With the historical role Idaho Falls and INL have played in the history of our country’s defense, it just made sense that we would have something here to welcome our veterans as they arrived at our airport,” said Cloutier. “It’s just a little way for us to say, ‘thank you,’ and that we remember their service.”

“We look forward to Independence Day. We wanted to honor veterans in our community and those passing through,” said Juan Alvarez, INL deputy laboratory director for Management and Operations and chief operating officer. “As a proud Navy veteran, I am excited to be working with the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to honor and welcome current and former service members to our great city.”

The sign was unveiled by airport staff and city officials during a short ceremony, with officials from INL participating remotely due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.