New tenant moving into the old Walmart building in Rexburg

REXBURG – After five years of sitting vacant, the old Walmart building in Rexburg is getting a new tenant.

Craig Hoffman, a spokesman for Harbor Freight, tells EastIdahoNews.com they are planning to open inside the 95,000-square-foot building sometime next spring.

Hoffman says the decision to open another Harbor Freight location in eastern Idaho will make it more convenient for customers.

“We selected this particular location as the future site for our store because it is well placed,” Hoffman says. “This site … has great visibility to North 2nd East, the main retail corridor in the area. It also offers abundant parking for shoppers.”

The building is at 530 North 2nd East near Albertsons and the Madison County Division of Motor Vehicles. Contractors began renovating the building several weeks ago.

Harbor Freight offers a full selection of hardware, tools, and accessories in automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools, and more, according to its website. Harbor Freight is most famous for its hand and power tool selection.

There were rumors that Harbor Freight would be sharing the building with other tenants, but Hoffman says that is not the case.

“We don’t plan on sharing the space with other tenants,” he says.

The Walmart building closed in the fall of 2015 prior to the opening of a Walmart superstore in January 2016 farther north on the same road.

A grand opening celebration will likely coincide with the opening of Harbor Freight. More details are forthcoming as the opening date gets closer.

Meanwhile, Hoffman says he is excited for the store to open and to begin serving customers on this end of the valley.

An Idaho Falls store opened at 999 E. 17th Street about 10 years ago. There is also a store in Pocatello. The Rexburg store will be the third location in eastern Idaho.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com