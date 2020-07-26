Pocatello Mayor issues proclamation encouraging masks; requires masks at city buildings

POCATELLO — Mayor Brian Blad has a simple message for citizens, “wear a face covering.”

Friday, Mayor Blad issued a proclamation that expresses his “full support of Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan” and requests “that Pocatello residents, business owners, and visitors do the same and encourage all who are able to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor public places where physical distancing is not possible in order to help Pocatello ‘Stay Safe. Stay Smart. Stay Open.’” Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health adopted a four-tiered COVID-19 Regional Response Plan.

To view the proclamation, visit bit.ly/2CJsDPq.

To view Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s plan, visit bit.ly/39oSPe4.

“Southeastern Idaho Public Health has been the lead agency in our region regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Blad. “They have been doing an incredible job and I want to show my support for their work. Face coverings are a simple step we can all take to protect our community and our economy. That is why I’m asking Pocatellans to wear a mask.”

Effective Monday, July 27, Mayor Blad is also implementing face covering measures for City employees and for citizens who enter City facilities and participate in programs and activities. Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering any City of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses.

“Like our grocery stores, Idaho State University, Bannock County, and many other businesses and organizations, I am asking citizens to respect each other and our staff by wearing face coverings in our facilities,” Mayor Blad said.

Citizens participating in City-sponsored programs or activities in outdoor spaces do not have to wear a face covering unless six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. Individuals in the City’s swimming pools or lazy river also do not have to wear face coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” Additionally, the CDC states “cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others” and “cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.”

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.

More information and resources can also be found at pocatello.us/coronavirus.