Police investigating rollover crash south of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating after a crash on Interstate 15 Monday morning.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. near exit 113 about five miles south of Idaho Falls. A white vehicle appeared to roll over onto its top along the side of the southbound lanes.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with an ambulance and fire engine. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the ambulance left the scene without taking anyone to the hospital.

All lanes of traffic are open and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details become available.