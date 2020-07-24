Roaring Youth Jam transitions to ‘Grab & Go’ format this year

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines put forward by Eastern Idaho Public Health, the annual Roaring Youth Jam event will transition to a grab and go format.

“Our first priority was to make sure Youth Jam still happened in some format,” said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director and Director of ARTitorium on Broadway for the Idaho Falls Arts Council. “Youth Jam is a community event that has been ongoing for almost twenty years. This format ensures that record won’t be interrupted.”

Roaring Youth Jam will still be held Aug. 6-8, but projects and supplies will be picked up and taken home to do.

“All projects will be free as usual, and we are also sending every family home with all the supplies needed to complete the projects,” said Goodlander.

Projects can be picked up at the Greenbelt Stage between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 6 – 8.

Projects can also be downloaded from the Youth Jam website: artitoriumonbroadway.org/youthjam.

Staff will be wearing masks to distribute supply and project packets, and social distancing measures will be in place. Children do not have to be present to claim project packets.