Structures threatened at debris fire in Idaho Falls

Eric Grossarth
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is battling a significant brush and debris fire at a local business.

Fire department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon reports the fire began at about 12:50 p.m. at Western Recycling at 1020 Denver Street in Idaho Falls.

It’s not clear how the fire got started, but it appears to be primarily burning large amounts of cardboard.

Hammon said nearby structures are threatened, but firefighters are working to put out the fire.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

