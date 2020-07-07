Two remain in ICU as fundraiser is established to help house fire victims

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho is stepping up to help a family severely injured in a house fire Sunday.

Fermin and Bobbi Hurst remain in the ICU at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe burns. The Idaho Falls Police Department rescued them as well as two other adults, Brandon Hurst and Kate Kraft, from the inferno on the 1000 block of Terry Drive. Brandon and Kate received treatment and surgeries and are reportedly doing well.

But Fermin and Bobbi’s treatment will be more intensive, which is why friends and family are asking for the community’s continued support.

Friends have set up an account at Beehive Federal Credit Union with the name HURST FAMILY. Donations can go into the account at any Beehive account without any fees. A Venmo account @hurst-family was also set up to deposit funds directly into the account.

There is also a GoFundMe established for the family that has raised $13,645 as of Tuesday morning.

The fire started early Sunday. Idaho Falls police reports show officers arrived at the Hurst home at 5:43 a.m. after neighbors found it in flames. Two officers could hear screams from inside and quickly went inside to rescue the family.

A fire at a home on the 1000 block of Terry Drive Sunday morning | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

As firefighters and other first responders arrived, they rushed the family to EIRMC. The two officers who rushed into the burning home to save them also went to the hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and estimated damages are unknown, but friends of the Hurst family report they lost everything they own. Friends also said the Hurst family is appreciative for the support of the community.

There were two other fires reported in Idaho Falls over the last two days. Two additional people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home on 700 block of Terrace Drive around noon. A fire broke out in the 1200 block of Arrow Point Lane Monday afternoon and everyone got out safely.