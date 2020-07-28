Woman arrested after morning standoff in Ammon

AMMON — Deputies arrested a woman for aggravated assault Tuesday morning after an almost 7-hour standoff.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Eagles Landing Apartments on Eagle Drive around 1 a.m. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell says in a news release that a woman and a man had gotten into a disturbance.

Deputies on scene learned that Stacy D. Quillen, 36, allegedly pointed a gun at the man and his 16-year-old brother at the apartment complex.

Deputies and the SWAT team rushed to the complex and had nearby apartment neighbors leave for their safety.

During their investigation, deputies learned Quillen’s 7-year-old son was inside the apartment with her. As deputies tried speaking with Quillen, they got no response.

Around 7:45 a.m., the SWAT team finally spoke with Quillen and safely placed her in handcuffs. Deputies also found her son safe inside the apartment.

Police took Quillen to the Bonneville County Jail where she will be booked for felony aggravated assault. Her bail has not been set and she is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies at an apartment complex in Ammon where they arrested a woman Tuesday morning. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com