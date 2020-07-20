Woman facing multiple charges after erratic driving, approaching officer with mace

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo: Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Idaho State Police arrested a Meridian woman on two felonies and multiple other charges after an incident that occurred on Interstate 84 Friday afternoon.

Korena M. Weymouth-Bell, 21, was arrested on charges of assault or battery on an officer, eluding a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without privileges and driving without insurance.

On Friday, at approximately 5:39 p.m., an Idaho State Trooper on patrol witnessed a vehicle driving erratically and failing to maintain its lane of travel on eastbound Interstate 84 in Nampa. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle, a Suzuki SUV, failed to stop. The driver continued on eastbound I-84, exiting the interstate and stopping on the Meridian Road offramp.

The driver, later identified as Weymouth-Bell, got out of her vehicle and immediately extended her right arm pointing a small mace canister at the trooper and approached him in an aggressive manner as he was standing behind the cover of the driver’s door of his patrol car.

She then pushed the trooper’s car door closed. The trooper deployed his Taser before Weymouth-Bell could get back into her vehicle. The trooper called for paramedics to assist the suspect.

She was seen and released from a nearby hospital, then booked into the Ada County jail on the above charges. Neither the trooper nor any surrounding motorists were injured.