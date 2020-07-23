Woman opens bakery delivery service in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Shannon Thomson has enjoyed cooking for more than 20 years. She works in the cafeteria at Snake River Middle School in Blackfoot and owns a dutch oven catering business with her husband, Glen.

But now she’s trying something new. She and her friends, Kaylee Scott and ReNee Evans, just opened a bakery delivery service called Run of the Mill.

“We’re just playing with the market to see what’s there,” Thomson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re learning and evolving as we go.”

The business opened to the public Wednesday. It offers a variety of sweet and savory flavored monkey bread called Rad, which stands for rip and devour.

Courtesy Run of the Mill

“We’ve had lots of questions because nobody knows what a Rad is. Once they have it, they’re going to know exactly what it is because we’ve all had them,” says Thomson.

Thomson and her friends operate the business out of their home, where they bake the bread fresh every week. Customers order via phone or text and the trio delivers the orders.

There are nine savory flavors and 12 sweet flavors. So far, Thomson says the candied bacon and toasted coconut caramel seem to be the favorites. Popular savory flavors include vegetable and ranch.

“All the savory ones have cheese baked right into the bread, and then we just add the flavors on top of that. We’ll do almost any kind of flavor. We mix up spices the way we want and flavor them that way,” she says.

Thomson says she was drawn to making bread specifically because it’s a staple that no one makes anymore. She wanted to approach it in a new, fresh way.

“I really like playing with bread dough. That’s my forte. The more things you can do with bread dough, the better off we are,” Thomson says.

Run of the Mill is focused solely on making monkey bread right now, but as it continues to evolve, Thomson says she’d like to add cinnamon rolls, peanut butter bars, sandwiches and other items to the menu. She’s not planning to open a storefront anytime soon, but she is open to the possibility, depending on how the business performs.

For now, she just hopes people respond favorably and that customers enjoy tasting the bread as much as she enjoys making it.

“We’re trying to get people’s taste buds back up to where food is not just something you eat (for sustenance), but something that has flavor and you go, ‘Wow, that was really good!'” Thomson says.

Savory rads are $3 apiece and sweet ones are $2. She and her coworkers are currently making deliveries Thursdays at noon and 5 p.m. to any customer within 20 miles of Blackfoot.

To learn more or to place an order, call or text (208) 469-6336. You can also visit the Facebook page or look at the menu below.