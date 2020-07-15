Women’s training gym in Rigby under new ownership

RIGBY – Miss Fit Training in Rigby, a popular fitness gym for women, is under new ownership.

Natalie Groom recently bought the business and opened June 1. She tells EastIdahoNews.com it will reopen under a new name in the first part of September.

“I am going to do a brand change. We are going to change it to The Hustle Hut,” Groom says.

The Hustle Hut is the name of a fitness gym Groom opened in October 2017. The Hustle Hut is inside the Miss Fit Training building at 3867 E. 12 North, Ste. 5.

A grand opening will happen with the transition, including an announcement of new fitness classes available for the fall.

The business closed in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since reopening, Groom says the response from the community has been amazing.

“I was a little nervous when I took on Miss Fit,” Groom says. “But I got several messages saying how much they love the vibe and appreciate having a place to go that is friendly, nonjudgmental, clean and helpful for getting them through all the craziness right now.”

Miss Fit Training offers a variety of one-on-one and group fitness and therapy classes for high school age girls and up. The classes help clients accomplish their fitness goals, whether it’s losing weight, building muscle or training for a sport. It also provides therapy classes for those recovering from an injury.

“I have excellent instructors …(who) can keep a class energized” and customize the experience for each person, says Groom.

Group fitness class at Miss Fit Training. | Facebook

The building now occupied by Miss Fit began as a training gym called Become Fitness. Amy Angel and Stacey Gogolinski opened it in 2011. Katie Nickerson bought it in 2015 and changed it to Miss Fit Training.

Groom says it was her friendship with Nickerson that lead her to buy the business.

“I worked for her about a year, and then I left (before) starting The Hustle Hut,” Groom says. “She asked if I was interested in buying it from her. I had been looking for a larger space myself, so I was really excited. … This just fell into my lap and has been a great opportunity and a very smooth transition.”

Before she worked for Nickerson, Groom was a professional dancer. She later went to school and became a physical therapist. Along the way, she discovered kinesiology, the study of body movement, and found her true passion.

But Groom says pursuing that career path was not conducive to being a mom and raising a family, and she looked for other routes. She got a job as a personal trainer, and that’s what she’s been doing ever since.

If you’re struggling with body image or are looking for a friendly environment to get in shape, Groom invites you to give Miss Fit a try.

“We seem to have a way to lift you up,” Groom says. “Come on in and see what we’re about. Meet the trainers and instructors and come work out with us.”

To sign up for a membership or learn more, visit the website. You can also visit the Facebook page.