1 killed following motorcycle crash near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS. – The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash near Soda Springs Monday afternoon.

A news release from Caribou County Sheriff’s Office indicates the crash occurred around 3:15 on State Highway 34 near milepost 84.

The details of the crash were not released, but the rider was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died.

The cause is under investigation.

Caribou County EMS and Portneuf Air Med assisted the sheriff’s office in responding.