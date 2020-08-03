3 eastern Idaho residents among contestants competing for $10,000 in singing competition Monday

The following is a news release from the staff of The Vocalist.

AFTON, Wyoming – Eight singers will step on stage this Monday, August 3 to compete for a $10,000 grand prize.

The Vocalist, presented by Fall River Propane, will begin at 7 pm at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Afton, Wyoming. The competition features eight contestants who will each sing on stage. An audience vote, done via text message, will determine the winner, who will be awarded $10,000.

Contestants include Bryant Erickson of Star Valley, Wyoming, Katelyn Petersen of Cokeville, Wyoming, Abby Jozwik of Casper, Wyoming, Paige Anne of Idaho Falls, Katie Meldrum of Idaho Falls, Keishianne Peterson of Pocatello, Ben Kimball of Logan, Utah and Keiyana Osmond of Logan, Utah.

Each contestant was selected through an online audition process in May. More information on each

contestant can be found online.

Thirteen-year-old Paige Anne just happens to be the youngest contestant in this competition. She has a passion to win for more than just herself. She wants to create a change and assist in relieving food insecurity by “singing for food.”

If she wins, a portion of her winnings will be donated to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

“We are so excited that Paige Anne has taken an interest in Charitable volunteering at such a young age,” Idaho Falls Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson says. “We are excited that Paige Anne has chosen us as her Charity of Choice. The Community Food Basket staff and volunteers are rooting for Paige Anne and encourage all to vote, not just for an Idaho Falls local, but for a good cause.”

The Vocalist will consist of two rounds. Each contestant will perform in the first round. Four contestants will then be selected as finalists, three via audience vote and one judges pick, to sing again in the second round. The audience vote after the second round will determine the winner. Audience members will be able to vote via text message. Voting details will be given during the show once voting has opened.

Joining the contestants on stage will be celebrity guest judge Alex Boye’. This is the second year Boye’ has judged The Vocalist. Boye’ will also perform a mini-concert as part of the competition.

Two other judges will also be on stage, including 2019 winner Josh Jardine of Star Valley,

and former Miss Wyoming winner Shelby Thatcher of Kemmerer, Wyoming. Jardine, along with previous winner EJ Pauni of Cokeville, Case Tippetts of Star Valley, and Melissa Dickey of Blackfoot will also perform during the concert.

Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, attendance to The Vocalist will be limited to 800 tickets. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged and can be purchased here.

The entire event will also be broadcast online free of charge by SVI Media. The video broadcast can be viewed here or on the SVI Media Channel on the Livestream App, available on ROKU, Apple T.V., and mobile devices. Both those in attendance and those watching online will be allowed to vote.