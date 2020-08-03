3 COVID deaths reported in eastern Idaho, one county returns to green level due to decreased cases

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the death of two females, both in their 70s, from Bonneville County due to complications of COVID-19. Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.

“We are saddened by the death of these individuals and would like to express our condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. We know they will be missed by all those who loved them”, stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. The individual was a male in his 80s.

The EIPH Board of Health met Thursday morning, Aug. 27, and determined that Fremont County had met the metric to return to the Minimal Risk Level/green. The metric was met by having their active case rate below the threshold of 10/10,000 population for the most recent 7-day period. The BOH issued the Order for Fremont County on August 10.

The following counties still have an active Order for face coverings and other restrictions in place: Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Madison. If Clark and Lemhi Counties continue their downward trend in cases, their orders are expected to be rescinded on Monday, Aug. 31.

Copies of all the Orders can be viewed on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.

