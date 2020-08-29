Authorities looking for 2 people who ran from fiery crash in Archer

REXBURG – Authorities are searching for two people who ran from the scene of a crash on the Archer Highway Saturday afternoon.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a head-on collision at 1030 South 600 East by Twin Bridges in Archer just before 2 p.m.

It involved three or four vehicles and a boat. One of the vehicles looked like it caught fire, according to Payne.

A cause has not yet been determined, but at least four people have been taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg with minor injuries.

An adult man and woman in one of the vehicles ran from the crash. Authorities believe they may be heading towards Jefferson County.

“The people that caused the wreck are on the run, jumping in and out of canals to hide. They jumped into the ditch in my yard and took off before I realized what was going on. Keep your eyes open and if you see them running … please contact the police,” a witness says.

The witness says the man was in black swim shorts and had chest tattoos and the woman was in a maroon swim top and black shorts.

Archer Highway near the crash is closed while crews work to clean up the wreckage. As of 4:15 p.m., Payne estimates about two hours before it reopens.

Expect delays in traffic if you’ll be traveling in the area.

Rexburg Police Department, Idaho State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

We will update this story if we get more information.