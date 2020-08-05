Biz Buzz: Pizza delivery service serves fresh, hot pizza with free delivery

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

REXBURG

Get fresh pizza delivered right to your door with Doorzza Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza from Doorzza Pizza | Courtesy Matt Pyles

REXBURG – Listen up, pizza lovers.

One of Rexburg’s best-kept secrets isn’t a secret at all, but many people may not be aware of it.

Doorzza Pizza is a pizza delivery service in Rexburg that makes pizza fresh daily and takes it right to the customer’s door. Delivery is free, though “tips are appreciated.”

“We’ve grown at a 100% rate each year (since we launched two years ago),” Managing Operator Matt Pyles tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The menu includes several different pizza options, including pepperoni and cheese. Other pizza flavors, like The Ron Swanson or The Rock, show up on a rotating basis. The Ron Swanson is an all-meat pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage and bacon. The Rock is a Hawaiian Pizza with pepperoni, ham and pineapple.

(Ron Swanson, in case you didn’t know, is a character on the hit show “Parks and Recreation” who really likes meat. The Rock is named after Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, who, as Pyles points out, is Polynesian, not Hawaiian, “but it’s close enough.”)

There is also a barbecue chicken pizza called Ariana, and a buffalo chicken pizza called Cardie B.

Regardless of what kind of pizza customers order, delivery is always free. Pyles says pepperoni is the most popular because it’s only $6. Specialty pizzas range from $7.99 to $11.99.

Though anyone living in the Rexburg area can order pizza, Pyles says it primarily caters to college students.

Pyles, who also runs Fresco Kitchen & Grill, decided to launch the business in 2018 because he thought it would be fun.

RELATED | East Idaho Eats: Italian, American fusion at Fresco Kitchen and Grill

“We had this big kitchen (in back of Fresco’s) we wanted to utilize at night. The customers (we don’t typically get) at Fresco’s are large families and college students,” he says. “We decided to create something that was targeting them.”

Pyles says there was a 25% drop in business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. With the closure of Brigham Young University-Idaho, Pyles says he started offering deliveries during the day.

“We ended up opening it up all day to see if we could get more (customers), and there was a demand for it,” he says.

Though Doorzza has had great success in Rexburg, Pyles says he is not planning to offer the service in other communities.

“We can’t go everywhere. That’s not how the model works. If we were selling $20 pizzas, we could deliver out to Sugar or even St. Anthony or Rigby. In order to keep the delivery free, we can’t do that,” says Pyles.

But if you happen to be in Rexburg, and want to give Doorzza a try, you can still place an order and have it delivered to your car.

To place an order or learn more, visit the website.

Ariana Pizza made fresh at Doorzza Pizza | Courtesy Matt Pyles

Relay for Life organizers holding virtual event in Pocatello this month

POCATELLO – Organizers of the 2020 Relay for life are inviting you to join them for a virtual event Aug. 28. Gather your family, friends, and teammates and virtually walk together as a community on a route of your choice during a fun walk or run. The virtual event will include Facebook and Instagram Live presentations throughout the day. Luminaria presentation will be recorded and all names will be featured and posted online. Participants are asked to not get out of their car. Volunteers will distribute packets in a drive-thru format. The cost to participate is $25. To receive a shirt, you must register by Aug. 7. To register or learn more, click here. You can also contact Nicole or Cassandra at rflpocatello@gmail.com.

See the sights and sounds in downtown Idaho Falls during gallery walk

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Arts Council invites you to a gallery walk in downtown Idaho Falls Thursday, Aug. 6. Enjoy works by artists from around the region and around the globe at various community galleries and museums. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Some locations offer refreshments, live music and artist demos. The gallery walk will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The event happens on the first Thursday of every month between May and October.

Pop-up clinic in Rexburg offering free medical services to patients this month

REXBURG – Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision, and medical care to underinsured and uninsured individuals, is bringing an appointment-only clinic to Rexburg Aug. 22 and 23. All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New airflow, sterilization processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers. Appointments can be booked beginning Aug. 5. Patients interested in receiving care should call (865) 500-8555.

