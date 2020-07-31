Massage clinic celebrating 10 years of business with free massages

IDAHO FALLS — A local massage clinic is celebrating its 10th year of business and you’re invited to the party.

Cure Touch Massage Therapy & Esthetics in Idaho Falls and Rexburg is hosting an open house with free massages this weekend.

“We could all use a little relaxation and fun right now. This is an open invitation for everyone to come and join us, see our facilities and enjoy some free relaxation and fun during this time,” Owner Emily Larson says in a news release.

Swag bags will be handed out to the first 25 people who come. Raffles and treats will be available as well.

Cure Touch offers a variety of services, including massage therapy, facials, waxes and peels. The clinic specializes in massage therapy for both relaxation and pain relief.

“Sometimes a client will come in with neck pain (for a therapeutic massage initially), but eventually we transition them…to more of a relaxation spa massage,” Larson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re kind of a mesh between a clinic and a spa.”

Courtesy Emily Larson

Larson says she was drawn to massage therapy as a career because she’s always enjoyed helping others.

“I love making people feel better. It’s just really rewarding. There aren’t a lot of careers out there where you can have an impact on someone else’s life,” she says.

She later attended Brigham Young University-Idaho and opened the Rexburg clinic in 2010.

The business quickly grew and Larson realized she couldn’t keep up on her own. She hired more help and eventually opened a second clinic in Idaho Falls in 2016.

“The impact therapeutic touch has on other people…is amazing,” says Larson.

In addition to running the two clinics, Larson also teaches at the Rexburg College of Massage Therapy and helps other massage therapists stay current on their license by providing continuing education classes.

“I’ve got a really good team. We all support each other…and I feel like I can help more people because of that,” says Larson.

Larson says she is grateful for the ability to touch people’s lives and looks forward to continue serving customers.

“We’ve never done an open house before, but we thought this would be a fun way to celebrate,” Larson says.

The open house is happening in Rexburg Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 32 Carlson Ave. An open house will also happen the following day from 9 a.m. to noon at 2450 E. 25th, Ste. C in Idaho Falls.

Visit the website for more information.