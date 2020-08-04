Chiropractic clinic opening in Ammon won’t take insurance, but promises affordable and convenient care

AMMON – Construction on the Hillcrest Plaza near Modern Home in Ammon is now complete and a new tenant is preparing to move in.

Brent Wilson with TOK Commercial tells EastIdahoNews.com The Joint Chiropractic is the first of four tenants moving into the building.

David Essuman is the owner of the business, and he says they’re anticipating opening sometime in October in the 1,200-square-foot unit second from the east.

“Nothing is official in this time of…COVID,” Essuman says. “We anticipate an October open date, but it just depends on my contractor and the city in terms of permitting.”

A grand opening is being planned in conjunction with the opening date, which will include prizes and activities. More details are forthcoming as the date gets closer.

The Joint Chiropractic is a national franchise that offers spinal adjustment and manipulations for clients with neck or back pain. It is catered specifically to patients requiring routine maintenance care. Those with severe neck and back issues will be referred elsewhere.

But what makes the business particularly unique, according to Dr. Timothy Cannon, who will be running the clinic, is its focus on “providing affordable chiropractic care in a convenient way.” The clinic accepts walk-ins only and does not accept insurance.

“Insurance costs a lot … and all of the billing for insurance takes a lot of time, so most doctors hire a company or an individual to (handle that). That increases the costs of the visits,” Cannon says.

Essuman says all the regulations associated with insurance are a hassle and makes running a clinic more complicated. By eliminating insurance, he says it “helps maintain flexibility, while alleviating … pain.”

Another unique aspect of The Joint is the business model. It revolves around several different wellness plans as prescribed by a chiropractor in-house.

The basic plan is $69 per month, which includes four visits throughout the month and $10 for each additional visit. There is a similar plan for youth 17 and under for $39 per month.

Those who don’t want to pay a monthly membership can purchase a 6, 10 or 20-visit package. A one-time visit is $39 and new patients can get an adjustment for $29.

The Joint was originally founded in 1999 under a different name. It was re-founded as The Joint in March 2010 and has grown to include more than 500 locations nationwide.

After visiting a clinic and learning how the business model worked, Essuman says he was inspired to open a clinic in eastern Idaho.

“The quickness of the visit and the affordability is what grabbed my attention,” he says. “I just believe in it wholeheartedly.”

Cannon has been working as a chiropractor for the last eight years in Idaho Falls and St. George, Utah. He says one of the most common issues people deal with is lower back pain, along with neck and shoulder pain.

As Idaho Falls and the medical industry continues to grow, Cannon says Ammon is a good fit for a Joint location.

“I love Idaho Falls…and I’m excited to be back there full-time,” he says. “We’re pumped and ready, looking forward to serving people there and helping people.”

The Joint Chiropractic is at 2679 E. Sunnyside Road. Its hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a 5 p.m. closing time Saturday.

Wilson says a nail salon is opening in one of the other spaces. In January, he told us two restaurants were also moving in. Specific information about the other tenants has not been released because lease negotiations are not yet complete.