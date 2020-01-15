Strip mall including 2 restaurants being built in Ammon

AMMON – Many of you have wondered what’s being built on Eagle Drive on the south side of Modern Home in Ammon.

City administrator Micah Austin tells EastIdahoNews.com it is a 4-unit strip mall. He was not sure who the tenants are, but the building permit listed the owner as J2 Real Property based in Texas.

The company did not return a request for comment, but Brent Wilson with TOK Commercial in Idaho Falls is the owner’s local leasing agent. He says two restaurants and a personal service business will be moving into the development later this year.

Wilson says they are not ready to announce who the specific tenants are, but the 7,700-square-foot project is slated for completion in late April or early May.

The project began a few years ago after the owners determined the piece of property was a good fit for their restaurant concept.

About 70 percent of the space on that property is already filled, but Wilson says there is still 2,800-square-feet of space available for lease. If you’re interested in learning more, call Brent Wilson at (208) 227-8148.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com