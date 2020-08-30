Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on drunk driving with extra patrols

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is participating with law enforcement agencies around the state in mobilizing extra patrols looking for impaired drivers.

Last year, Idaho’s law enforcement made over 8,000 DUI arrests, many related to crashes and fatalities. Our deputies have intercepted far too many impaired drivers this year. As the 100 deadliest days of summer come to a close we are fortunate to join other agencies and the Idaho Transportation Department in hopes of preventing further injuries and lives lost in DUI incidents.

With impaired driving fatalities increasing by 27% last year, we can’t stress enough the importance of not taking any chances by driving when you have been using alcohol or drugs.

It only takes a moment to plan your activities around a safe ride home, a moment that could save your life or the life of another. Planning for safe activities is the responsible thing to do for you, your friends and your family. It’s also the best way to avoid the consequences of jail time, fines, and license suspension.

This mobilization campaign lasts through Sept. 7, but our deputies always recommend avoiding impaired driving. Whether you are drinking alcohol, misusing prescription pills, or abusing illegal drugs, it’s not worth the risk to you and others on our road.

If you spot a suspected impaired driver, contact our dispatch at (208) 529-1200, dial *ISP (*477), or the REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline at 1-800-233-1212.