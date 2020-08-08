Business support company opening in Idaho Falls soon, bringing more than 300 jobs to the area

The following is a news release from FCR.

IDAHO FALLS – The premier provider of customer experience and business process solutions, First Call Resolution, LLC announced this week that it would expand its operations to Idaho Falls, bringing more than 300 new jobs to the area.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with domestic customer experience centers across the U.S. and international locations in Mexico and Poland, FCR provides a wide range of omnichannel customer experience and business process solutions to various industries. FCR serves clients in industries that include high tech, startups, e-commerce, gaming, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality, and many other sectors of the digitally-enabled economy.

“FCR is growing at an incredible rate. We feel that Idaho Falls presents us with a great opportunity to help with that expansion,” said FCR President and founder, Matthew Achak. “Idaho Falls is the ideal city that matches our business model of offering customer service and technical support jobs in a work-from-home environment. It is a community filled with hard-working and talented people who have the skillset we are looking for. Idaho Falls is a city that needs good jobs and a company that is willing to work with the community, and we think we can offer that and much more.”

Founded in 2005, FCR currently supports more than 80 clients and employs more than 2,000 colleagues across nine customer experience centers in the United States.

As the country tackles the Coronavirus pandemic challenges, FCR has been able to pivot to a work-from-home business model, preserving every job during a challenging economic period. FCR will immediately offer work-from-home positions for more than 300 customer service representative positions in the Idaho Falls area. The new jobs include leadership and entry-level positions. The company is currently recruiting to support two of its largest clients who are expanding their business.

“We are excited to bring new jobs and interesting work to the community of Idaho Falls,” said FCR Chief Operating Officer, Katheryn Carnahan. “We offer our colleagues the chance to build lasting careers with the opportunity of moving up within the company. We offer jobs that utilize each individual’s unique talents. Our colleagues are the most important part of the equation and allow us to continue to provide the best customer service in the industry.”

Carnahan says Idaho Falls is similar to other FCR operates in Oregon and Montana, and she’s confident it will provide a “talent-rich environment” the company has been searching for.

“We are looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” says Carnahan.

“Idaho Falls is very pleased to welcome FCR to our community,” said Dana Briggs, Economic Development Director for Idaho Falls. “We are fortunate to have such an innovative and adaptive company provide jobs to our market that will offer flexible opportunities to those seeking employment. We look forward to supporting FCR in their efforts and thank them for the contribution to our local economy and workforce.”

Details about an opening date and the exact location have not been released. EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting more information from FCR. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.