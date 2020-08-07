Chip sealing to begin Tuesday on several Idaho Falls streets

IDAHO FALLS — Crews will be chip sealing, brooming and fog coating several streets in Idaho Falls beginning Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, obey traffic signs and watch for construction crews as the project is expected to take 30 days.

Here are the streets that will be impacted:

BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

Cliff (Capital to Yellowstone)

Garfield (150’ W of Royal to east of Royal)

Montcliffe (Hoopes to John Adams Parkway)

Danbury Cir (Montcliffe to end)

Parkwood (Hoopes to Woodruff)

Anderson (Jefferson to N Boulevard)

Lincoln (9th to John Adams Parkway)

Holbrook (Russet to John Adams Parkway)

Tendoy (Russet to John Adams Parkway)

Linden (9th to John Adams Parkway)

Russet (Linden to Lincoln)

7th Street (Tiger to Linden)

Cranmer (7th to 9th)

8th Street (Tiger to Linden)

9th Street (Holmes to Idaho Canal)

Terry Street (9th to 16th)

Orlin (9th to south cul-de-sac)

Merrett (10th Street to 16th Street)

Bower (9th to 16th)

Cathryn (10th to Tower)

Tower (Bunker to Juniper)

Juniper (SE Bonneville to 17th)

15th Street (June to Holmes)

16th (June to Holmes)

June (15th to 17th)

Cranmer (15th to 16th)

10th Street (SE Bonneville to Orlin)

Hoopes (Summerhill Apts. to 17th)

Nixon (Gallup to Alan)

Stokes (Gallup to 12th)

Westergard (Gallup to 12th)

Stanger (9th to 12th)

Koster (9th to 12th)

Homer (9th to Stanger)

Austin (9th to 17th)

Fairmont (Homer to Austin)

Stanger (Homer to Austin)

Riviera (Nixon to 17th)

Riviera Cir (end to Riviera)

Alan (Nixon to Ashment)

Elizabeth Cir (end to Alan)

Ririe Cir (end to Hoopes)

Van Cir (end to Hoopes)

Gallup (Woodruff to east of Nixon)

Teton Plz (end to Channing)

Nina (north cul-de-sac to Sunnyside)

Merlin (north cul-de-sac to Sunnyside)

Charla (Merlin to Nina)

BEGINNING ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 15