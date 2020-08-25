COVID-19 precautions scarce as lawmakers open special session for election, liability issues

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – With maskless protesters largely ignoring social distancing regulations, Idaho lawmakers opened their special session Monday, pitching bills to address issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bills introduced revolved around general election regulations in November, absentee ballots and whether the government can be held liable should a person contract COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Many of the state’s more conservative lawmakers did not wear masks or face coverings, despite the existing public health orders mandating masks be worn in Boise and throughout Ada County.

Residents gathered at the Statehouse on Monday morning and chanted “Let us in” when the Statehouse’s gallery seating filled up. Spectators were allowed to watch from the House and Senate galleries and in committee hearing rooms.

A glass panel on the door of the fourth floor House gallery was broken by some protesters. As of Monday morning, Idaho State Police had not reported any citations being issued for the damage or protests.

Several bill drafts were introduced on Monday morning in the House and Senate State Affairs committees, largely revolving around elections, and were also introduced in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committees.

The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced two bills regarding elections. The first would allow county clerks to open absentee ballots seven days before the election to begin the process of scanning them and verifying signatures. They would not, however, count the ballots until Election Day.

The second bill would allow for voting centers. County clerks have asked for larger, localized voting centers because they are concerned they will not have enough volunteer poll workers to operate numerous polling locations. If the bill passes, there must be at least one voting center in each legislative district within each county and at least one center for every 15,000 registered voters.

In the House State Affairs Committee, three items were introduced, including a House resolution pitched by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa. That legislation would ask the governor to consider paying poll workers more to incentivize them to work the election. It would also ask the governor to use up to $2 million in federal CARES Act funding for the expense and possibly use the Idaho National Guard to operate polls if clerks are still unable to find workers.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee is usually held in a smaller room, but it was moved to the Lincoln Auditorium due to the large turnout of the public that wanted to attend. Roughly 150 people were in the room.

Many were upset they were not able to testify during the bills’ initial print hearings. Testimony during those specific hearings, like the one held Monday morning and print hearings during the regular legislative session, is not accepted. In the legislative process, testimony is generally accepted at the next scheduled hearing after the print hearing on all bills.

Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, excused herself from the hearing, saying the environment was unsafe due to the lack of social distancing. The crowd booed her when she made the announcement, and she said the behavior was “appalling.”

Unfortunately, I had to excuse myself from Committee due to lack of social Distancing and the large crowd that filled the Lincoln auditorium. The crowd was hostile to me but I tried to remind them of the need for civility. Didn’t matter. This is what we have come to. — Melissa Wintrow (@wintrow4idaho) August 24, 2020

The House committee moved four bills forward. One bill, deemed the “COVID-19 Limited Immunity Act,” largely makes a person “immune from civil liability for damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to COVID-19 on the premises owned or operated by the person or during an activity managed by the person.”

Committee members rejected a bill pitched by Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, that would have held K-12 public schools liable if someone gets sick, but it failed to get approval.

Gannon argued that sending children to school is mandatory, so the government should be held accountable if someone gets sick while attending.

The bills must now go before the legislative bodies for a first read. A date will be set for a full hearing, where public testimony will be taken on each of the bills.